Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Trading Up 1.2%

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) was up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 11,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,041,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRO shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,818,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,071,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,681,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after buying an additional 386,180 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth about $14,872,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 95,170 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Frontline by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.
Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.
