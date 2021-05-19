Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Trading Up 1.2%

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) was up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 11,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,041,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRO shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,818,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,071,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,681,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after buying an additional 386,180 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth about $14,872,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 95,170 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Frontline by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

