fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 5,012.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUBO opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.66. fuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FUBO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

