FUNToken Achieves Market Cap of $240.62 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 22.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 39.4% lower against the US dollar. FUNToken has a total market cap of $240.62 million and approximately $16.84 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00076831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00017098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.95 or 0.01167058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00101594 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00054719 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

