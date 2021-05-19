Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Holdings Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Futu were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Futu by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Futu by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Futu stock opened at $124.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.09 and a beta of 1.76. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $204.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.11.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. 86 Research lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

