Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $124.39

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $124.39, but opened at $129.23. Futu shares last traded at $123.79, with a volume of 63,578 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FUTU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 144.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.11.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Futu by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,138 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Futu by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 764,838 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Futu by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 929,123 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth $59,239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,691,000 after purchasing an additional 570,700 shares during the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

