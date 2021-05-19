FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Increased by Analyst

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) – Equities research analysts at G.Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ferro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. G.Research currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Ferro’s FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday. Gabelli reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ferro in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Ferro stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Ferro has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,928,000 after acquiring an additional 367,596 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,431,000 after acquiring an additional 541,548 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,441,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after acquiring an additional 204,586 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 156,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after acquiring an additional 116,797 shares during the last quarter.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

