FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Raised by Beacon Securities (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the mining company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.60.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KGC. Raymond James set a $10.50 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

KGC opened at $8.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $10.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

