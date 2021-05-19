FY2021 EPS Estimates for Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$43.44 million for the quarter.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Earnings History and Estimates for Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit