FY2021 EPS Estimates for Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$43.44 million for the quarter.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.