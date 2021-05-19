FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pan American Silver Corp. Lifted by National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PAAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 116.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 294.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 258,877 shares in the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 89.4% in the first quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 161,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 147.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 66,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 17.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 127,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 18,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

