FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Profound Medical in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $36.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

PROF stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.36 million, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.45. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 275.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

