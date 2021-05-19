Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Gamesys Group plc (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.01. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JKPTF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gamesys Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

