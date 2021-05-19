Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,209 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Garmin were worth $18,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Garmin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Garmin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Garmin by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Garmin by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Garmin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $140.27 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $145.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,579. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

