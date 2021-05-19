Garmin Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,703 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,490% compared to the average volume of 131 put options.

In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,908 shares of company stock worth $3,035,579 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $140.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

