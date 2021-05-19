Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,136 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $35,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Gartner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

In related news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,958.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,654 shares of company stock worth $22,111,550 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $225.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.26 and its 200-day moving average is $174.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 94.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.36 and a 12-month high of $239.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

