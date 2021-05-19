GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on G1A. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.35 ($39.24).

ETR:G1A opened at €35.50 ($41.76) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €31.32. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.75. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €24.42 ($28.73) and a one year high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

