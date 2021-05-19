Geeq Market Capitalization Hits $6.37 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. Geeq has a market capitalization of $6.37 million and $190,153.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Geeq has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001892 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00086959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00019482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.45 or 0.01449460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00059131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00107607 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

