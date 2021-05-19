Gemini Dollar Achieves Market Capitalization of $81.14 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $81.14 million and $8.32 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00065552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.22 or 0.01051473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00053375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00094580 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 82,449,021 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

