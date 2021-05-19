General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 61.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 874,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,381,359 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $11,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

