General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.500-5.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,424,824. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.81.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $968,199.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

