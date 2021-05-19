Genesis Park Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 24th (OTCMKTS:GNPKU)

Genesis Park Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GNPKU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 24th. Genesis Park Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 24th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS GNPKU opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28.

