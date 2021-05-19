Genesis Shards (GS) Hits One Day Volume of $793,824.00

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $10.61 million and $793,824.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00073226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.08 or 0.00325069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.88 or 0.00182744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004514 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.35 or 0.01148282 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00036275 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars.

