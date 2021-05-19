George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.93

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.93 and last traded at $95.81, with a volume of 2551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.28.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on George Weston from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on George Weston from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of George Weston from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.53.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter.

About George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

