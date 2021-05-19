Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Up 11.4%

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) shot up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.57. 329,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,548,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEVO. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Noble Financial raised their price target on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.56.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gevo by 6,081.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 330,734 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the first quarter worth $3,074,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the first quarter worth $104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the first quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the first quarter worth $3,676,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

