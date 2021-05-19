Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.300-3.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.31. 2,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,308. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.58 and its 200-day moving average is $82.88. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $103.02.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.