Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Several other analysts have also commented on GAIN. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $448.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 6.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 38.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 41,067 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 92,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 135,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

