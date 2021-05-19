Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Several other analysts have also commented on GAIN. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $448.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 6.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 38.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 41,067 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 92,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 135,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit