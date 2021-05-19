Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.45

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 3861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Land has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $723.94 million, a P/E ratio of -205.48 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%. Analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 176.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 56.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

