Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.45

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 3861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Land has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $723.94 million, a P/E ratio of -205.48 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%. Analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 176.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 56.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit