GlaxoSmithKline Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 122,252 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,960% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,934 call options.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.25. 4,316,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,631,008. The stock has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.77.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.6367 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,514 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 575,741 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

