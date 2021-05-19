GlaxoSmithKline Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GSK)

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 122,252 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,960% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,934 call options.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.25. 4,316,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,631,008. The stock has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.77.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.6367 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,514 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 575,741 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit