Glencore (LON:GLEN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $261.36

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 261.36 ($3.41) and traded as high as GBX 327.50 ($4.28). Glencore shares last traded at GBX 325.15 ($4.25), with a volume of 34,694,778 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLEN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Glencore from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Glencore from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 304.67 ($3.98).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 301.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 262.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.75.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

