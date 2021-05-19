Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLNCY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $9.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

