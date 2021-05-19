Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 35,198 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Artisan Partners Asset Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APAM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 131.84%.

APAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

