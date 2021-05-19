Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. First United Bank Trust grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 48,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,275,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $363.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $359.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.65.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

