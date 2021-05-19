Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Invests $3.01 Million in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,392 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in BHP Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 88,415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth $2,290,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 27.5% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $1,065,000.

NYSE BHP opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $2.02 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

