Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $280.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $166.00 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.24.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

