Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,940 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 243.8% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 209,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 148,704 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 26.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,304 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

