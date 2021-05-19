Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 617 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Edison International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Edison International by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

