Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives $8.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

GOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.90 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,418. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.15). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 59.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

