Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

GLNG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Golar LNG stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 55.97%. The company had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Golar LNG will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

