Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.61 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will report $83.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.20 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $30.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $335.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $322.87 million to $348.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $349.21 million, with estimates ranging from $337.18 million to $361.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of GSBD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.33. 206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,463. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

In related news, Director Ann B. Lane bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $1,073,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 109,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 86,746 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

