GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) SVP Sells $163,880.00 in Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 17,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 228,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. 2,470,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,069,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.29 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter worth about $71,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 171.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,700 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter worth about $23,432,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GoPro by 514.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,989 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter worth about $14,818,000. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPRO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

