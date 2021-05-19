Gordon Haskett Reaffirms Hold Rating for ITT (NYSE:ITT)

ITT (NYSE:ITT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Gordon Haskett in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $101.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ITT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $94.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $101.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.80 and its 200 day moving average is $82.21.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $760,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,378,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,715,000 after purchasing an additional 231,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,780,000 after purchasing an additional 371,754 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of ITT by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,522,000 after purchasing an additional 280,124 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $223,809,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

