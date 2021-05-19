Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Up 2.4%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s stock price traded up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.95. 501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 618,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $678.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,054.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,747.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

