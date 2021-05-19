Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grafton Group plc manufactures and retails building supplies. The Company operates the Plumbase, Buildbase, Jackson, MacNaughton Blair, Chadwicks and Woodies retail chains as well as produces dry mortar. It operates primarily in Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands and Belgium. Grafton Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Grafton Group alerts:

GROUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Grafton Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Friday, January 29th.

OTCMKTS:GROUF opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grafton Group (GROUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.