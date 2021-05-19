Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.43 ($28.74).

Shares of FRA GYC opened at €21.96 ($25.84) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($23.69). The business’s 50 day moving average is €22.10 and its 200-day moving average is €20.96.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

