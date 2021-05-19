Grandview Asset Management LLC Invests $231,000 in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MJ. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 768.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 1,343.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MJ stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,617. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $34.58.

