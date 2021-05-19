Grandview Asset Management LLC Invests $231,000 in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MJ. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 768.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 1,343.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MJ stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,617. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $34.58.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit