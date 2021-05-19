Grandview Asset Management LLC Invests $27,000 in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Perspecta during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Perspecta during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perspecta alerts:

PRSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.84.

Shares of NYSE:PRSP remained flat at $$29.34 on Wednesday. 55,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,806. Perspecta Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.