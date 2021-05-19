Grandview Asset Management LLC Invests $51,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 0.6% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $8.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $482.29. 77,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,658. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $301.20 and a 12-month high of $507.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

