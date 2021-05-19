Grandview Asset Management LLC Invests $64,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $242,562,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,232 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,776,000 after purchasing an additional 965,297 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,170.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 834,284 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 565.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 680,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,693,000 after acquiring an additional 577,883 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO traded down $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.83. The company had a trading volume of 94,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,107. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.54. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,574.81, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

