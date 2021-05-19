Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 2,337 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 70.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.28. 108,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,120,585. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

