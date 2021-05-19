Grandview Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 133,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 99,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 271,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 33,202 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

KHC stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.32. 88,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,058,146. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.