Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$89.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$89.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$87.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.31.

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$81.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 8.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$78.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.55. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$64.38 and a 52 week high of C$81.82.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

